Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.67

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.47. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 27,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.