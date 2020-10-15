Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.10. Marechale Capital shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 54,173 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.07. The company has a market cap of $721,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

