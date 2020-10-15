Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Talon International shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Talon International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.

