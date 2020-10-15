Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $3.64. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 79,766 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of $247.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.81%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

