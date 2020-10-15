Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $990.00

Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.93) and last traded at GBX 990 ($12.93), with a volume of 147016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.22).

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.57 million and a P/E ratio of 78.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 813.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 671.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

