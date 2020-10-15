Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $365.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 362.50 ($4.74), with a volume of 1762994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359 ($4.69).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.29.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

