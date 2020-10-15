Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Shares of Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.45. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 79,538 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

