Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.45. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 79,538 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Mountfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ground Rents Income Fund Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.38
Ground Rents Income Fund Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.38
Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96
Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96
Banco Santander Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.36
Banco Santander Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.36
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Qiagen Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Qiagen Put Options
International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report