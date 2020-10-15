Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Shares Gap Up to $123.40

Shares of Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.40, but opened at $137.00. Scapa Group shares last traded at $132.60, with a volume of 523,669 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Scapa Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $220.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81.

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

