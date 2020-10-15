G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.90. G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,374,922 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $15.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.72.

About G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E)

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in sell and distribution of gas, as well as it provides financing and management services. The company was formerly known as Green Dragon Gas Limited and changed its name to G3 Exploration Limited in January 2018.

