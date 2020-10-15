Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $9.17. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 429,791 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

