Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Kazera Global PLC (LON:KZG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.70. Kazera Global shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.60.

Kazera Global Company Profile (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

