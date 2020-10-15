Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.02. Falanx Group shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.

Get Falanx Group alerts:

In other news, insider Mike Read bought 360,000 shares of Falanx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Falanx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falanx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.