Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.02. Falanx Group shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.

In other news, insider Mike Read bought 360,000 shares of Falanx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Falanx Group Company Profile (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Falanx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falanx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ground Rents Income Fund Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.38
Ground Rents Income Fund Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.38
Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96
Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96
Banco Santander Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.36
Banco Santander Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.36
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Qiagen Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Qiagen Put Options
International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report