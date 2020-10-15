essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS) Shares Gap Up to $137.50

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.50, but opened at $147.50. essensys plc (ESYS.L) shares last traded at $148.75, with a volume of 4,756 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.58.

About essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc provides mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the high growth flexible workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provides, manages, and monitors mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for essensys plc (ESYS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys plc (ESYS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Electronic Arts PT Raised to $144.00
Electronic Arts PT Raised to $144.00
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Aduro Biotech Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Aduro Biotech Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Origen Financial Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11
Origen Financial Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11
Inca One Gold Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64
Inca One Gold Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64
Dairy Farm International Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.89
Dairy Farm International Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.89


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report