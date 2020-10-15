essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS) Shares Gap Up to $137.50

Shares of essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.50, but opened at $147.50. essensys plc (ESYS.L) shares last traded at $148.75, with a volume of 4,756 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.58.

About essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc provides mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the high growth flexible workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provides, manages, and monitors mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

