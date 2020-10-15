Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of Aminex plc (LON:AEX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.13. Aminex shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 77,638,286 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves primarily in Tanzania and Europe. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its property portfolio includes the Ruvuma, Kiliwani North, and Nyuni exploration licenses located in Tanzania; and the Valeni and Viktorovka oil and gas fields in the Republic of Moldova.

