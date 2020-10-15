IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $10.23

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $10.95. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 76,018 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.13.

Get IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) alerts:

In other IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) news, insider Julian Tedder acquired 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £457.65 ($597.92).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.