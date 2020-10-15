Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Shares Gap Up to $551.00

Shares of Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $551.00, but opened at $577.00. Energean Oil & Gas shares last traded at $554.80, with a volume of 29,992 shares trading hands.

ENOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $995.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 568.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 583.32.

In other Energean Oil & Gas news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 50,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £275,500 ($359,942.51). In the last three months, insiders acquired 68,200 shares of company stock worth $37,916,800.

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:ENOG)

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

