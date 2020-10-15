Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Shares Gap Up to $54.00

Shares of Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $57.50. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 49,008 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $238.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.34.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

