Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Gap Up to $49.00

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $51.30. Restaurant Group shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 1,145,992 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Restaurant Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

The company has a market cap of $259.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.07.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

