OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP) Shares Gap Up to $101.50

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.50, but opened at $107.50. OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 259,507 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

