Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (LON:ESL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.60. Eddie Stobart Logistics shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 10,942,650 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

About Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL)

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for its clients across a range of service sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Road Transport, Contract Logistics and Warehousing, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transportation services through a fleet of trucks and trailers; and contract logistics and warehousing services, as well as transports, lifts, and stores shipping containers.

