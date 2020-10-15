SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $27.22. SIG plc (SHI.L) shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 934,026 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64.29 ($0.84).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.20. The stock has a market cap of $309.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30.

In other SIG plc (SHI.L) news, insider Andrew Allner purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

SIG plc (SHI.L) Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

