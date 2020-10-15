Analyzing MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) and Environmental Power (NASDAQ:EPGRQ)

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) and Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGE Energy and Environmental Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy $568.85 million 4.19 $86.87 million $2.51 26.27 Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MGE Energy and Environmental Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.27%. Given MGE Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of MGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGE Energy and Environmental Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy 16.88% 10.44% 4.40% Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MGE Energy has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Power has a beta of 4.48, indicating that its share price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGE Energy beats Environmental Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 22, 2019, the company distributed electricity to 153,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 161,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.

Environmental Power Company Profile

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

