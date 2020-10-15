Scotiabank Increases Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Price Target to $4.00

Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Premier Gold Mines stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Premier Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

