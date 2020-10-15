Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $755.90 Million

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report sales of $755.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $779.50 million. Twitter posted sales of $823.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,562. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Twitter by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Twitter by 33.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Twitter by 9.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 24.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

