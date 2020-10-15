Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton’s current year earnings estimates have undergone upward revisions lately. The company’s estimated attributable production is now projected between 655,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEO"s) and 685,000 GEOs for 2020. It expects mining operations to continue through the remainder of the year without any major interruptions. The company’s long-term production forecast remains unchanged at 750,000 GEOs per year on average between 2020 and 2024. Wheaton's mine expansion activities, strong cash position, operating cash flows along with available credit capacity provide scope for investments to acquire additional accretive precious metals. Moreover, Wheaton’s focus on lowering debt levels, growing its high-quality portfolio of assets as well as a bullish precious metals markets will drive growth.”

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:WPM opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

