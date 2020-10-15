Head-To-Head Review: Conduent (CNDT) & The Competition

Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) is one of 170 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Conduent to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Conduent alerts:

78.6% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Conduent has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent’s peers have a beta of 5.56, indicating that their average stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -16.35% 8.56% 2.59% Conduent Competitors -18.09% -57.55% -6.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Conduent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent Competitors 1586 6204 10601 485 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Conduent’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conduent and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.47 billion -$1.93 billion 5.79 Conduent Competitors $2.80 billion $353.68 million 11.24

Conduent has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising of mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. The company also provides end-user customer experience, transaction processing, commercial healthcare, human resource, and learning services; government healthcare, payment solutions, child support and labor workforce, and federal services; and tolling, transit, photo and parking, and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.