Head-To-Head Contrast: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) versus Bancolombia (OTCMKTS:CIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bancolombia 2 3 1 0 1.83

Bancolombia has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Bancolombia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Bancolombia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia $6.65 billion 0.93 $935.21 million $3.86 6.65

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia 7.68% 5.54% 0.63%

Risk and Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bancolombia beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 189 branch offices. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

