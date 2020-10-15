Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.13.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

AEIS opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

