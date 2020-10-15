Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

VAC stock opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

