Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $60.87 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Analyst Recommendations for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

