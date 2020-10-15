ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -648.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,004 shares of company stock worth $7,794,712 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,562,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 33.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 159,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 57.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 507,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 185,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

