Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,380 ($31.09) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 2,665 ($34.82) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,737 ($35.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,555.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,355.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 11.37%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Analyst Recommendations for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head-To-Head Contrast: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken versus Bancolombia
Head-To-Head Contrast: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken versus Bancolombia
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Henry Schein, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Henry Schein, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ON Semiconductor Co. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
ON Semiconductor Co. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report