Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,380 ($31.09) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 2,665 ($34.82) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,737 ($35.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,555.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,355.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 11.37%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

