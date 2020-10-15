Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,117.50 ($27.67).

FEVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.81) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,102 ($27.46) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,931.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,437 ($31.84). The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £3,455,619.45 ($4,514,788.93).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.