Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,264 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

