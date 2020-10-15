United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Community Banks by 445.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 220,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

