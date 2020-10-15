BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.73 ($65.57).

BAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €54.47 ($64.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.84.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

