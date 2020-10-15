Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $167,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $124,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,194.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,295. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at $262,033,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after buying an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,871,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 8,583.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,369,000 after purchasing an additional 902,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.