Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after acquiring an additional 176,023 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9,577.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIP opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -583.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

