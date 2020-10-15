Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.38 ($115.74).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEI shares. HSBC set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €100.25 ($117.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.33. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a fifty-two week high of €108.05 ($127.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

