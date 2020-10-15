Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

XEL opened at $72.35 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

