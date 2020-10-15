Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $786.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $80,987.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,355 shares of company stock worth $180,054 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Quotient Technology by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Quotient Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 825,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

