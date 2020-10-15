Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.00 ($28.24).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

