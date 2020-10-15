Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $644.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.54. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

