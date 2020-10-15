Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,470,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after buying an additional 330,894 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 353,812 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 804,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

