Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

