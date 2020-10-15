IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

In other IMPINJ news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IMPINJ by 108.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IMPINJ by 430.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.32.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.