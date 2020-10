Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 860 ($11.24).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Safestore from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

SAFE opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 788.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 732.11. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pi├Ęce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

