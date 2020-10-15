Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 860 ($11.24).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Safestore from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

SAFE opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 788.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 732.11. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pièce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

