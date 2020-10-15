PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Cut to $11.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.