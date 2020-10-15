Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCCAF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

