Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCCAF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF)

