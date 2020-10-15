Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) PT Raised to $9.00

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SVRGF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

